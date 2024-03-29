noco-noco Inc [NCNC] moved up 4.61: Why It’s Important

noco-noco Inc [NASDAQ: NCNC] closed the trading session at $0.27. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM that noco-noco and Neogen Forge Strategic Partnership to Unleash X-SEPA™ Technology in India’s Burgeoning Battery Market (Projected to Exceed US$16 Billion by 2031).

Highlights:.

Neogen secured a 3-year marketing and distribution license for noco-noco’s X-SEPA™ technology with the eventual objective to manufacture X-SEPATM separators in India.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.66 percent and weekly performance of 17.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, NCNC reached to a volume of 315986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for noco-noco Inc is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

NCNC stock trade performance evaluation

noco-noco Inc [NCNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.86. With this latest performance, NCNC shares gained by 44.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for noco-noco Inc [NCNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1968, while it was recorded at 0.2707 for the last single week of trading.

noco-noco Inc [NCNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

noco-noco Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.21 and a Current Ratio set at 14.21.

noco-noco Inc [NCNC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NCNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NCNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NCNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.