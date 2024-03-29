NKGen Biotech Inc [NKGN] Is Currently 5.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NKGen Biotech Inc [NASDAQ: NKGN] price surged by 5.00 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 4:05 PM that NKGen Biotech Presents Additional Phase 1 Clinical Trial Data in Alzheimer’s Disease at the Tau2024 Global Conference.

SNK01 autologous NK cell therapy demonstrated a positive effect on cerebral spinal fluid (“CSF”) and plasma Tau proteins in Alzheimer’s patients.

The additional Phase 1 SNK01 trial data suggest clinical activity regarding cognitive function in patients with advanced Alzheimer’s disease in addition to previously disclosed positive effects on amyloid protein and neuroinflammation biomarkers.

NKGN Stock Performance Analysis:

NKGen Biotech Inc [NKGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.86. With this latest performance, NKGN shares gained by 136.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for NKGen Biotech Inc [NKGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7315, while it was recorded at 2.0180 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4767 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NKGen Biotech Inc Fundamentals:

NKGen Biotech Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.27.

NKGen Biotech Inc [NKGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NKGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NKGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NKGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.