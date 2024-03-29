National Healthcare Corp. [NHC] stock Downgrade by Morgan Keegan analyst, price target now $41

National Healthcare Corp. [AMEX: NHC] gained 1.29% on the last trading session, reaching $94.51 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM that NHC Reports 2023 Year End Earnings.

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation’s oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $1,141,544,000 compared to $1,085,738,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 5.1%. Excluding the government stimulus income and the seven skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in which we ceased operations in September 2022, same-facility net operating revenues increased 11.3% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the 2022 year.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $66,798,000 compared to $22,445,000 for the 2022 year. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $54,934,000 compared to $37,323,000 for the 2022 year (*), an increase of 47.2%. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $4.34 compared to $1.45 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.55 compared to $2.42 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (*).

If compared to the average trading volume of 83.59K shares, NHC reached a trading volume of 117049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about National Healthcare Corp. [NHC]:

Morgan Keegan have made an estimate for National Healthcare Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2011. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Keegan raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2008, representing the official price target for National Healthcare Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Healthcare Corp. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for NHC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.41.

Trading performance analysis for NHC stock

National Healthcare Corp. [NHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, NHC shares dropped by -3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for National Healthcare Corp. [NHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.68, while it was recorded at 92.86 for the last single week of trading, and 77.16 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at National Healthcare Corp. [NHC]

