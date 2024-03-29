Market cap of Trinity Place Holdings Inc [TPHS] reaches 5.78M – now what?

Trinity Place Holdings Inc [AMEX: TPHS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.34% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.67%. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Trinity Place Holdings Inc. Discloses Communication from NYSE American.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TPHS) (the “Company”) announced that on February 21, 2024, the NYSE American notified the Company that it had reviewed the plan of compliance (the “Plan”) that the Company submitted to the NYSE American and determined to accept the Plan and grant a cure period through May 29, 2025. As previously disclosed, on November 29, 2023, the Company received a deficiency letter from the NYSE American indicating that the Company was not in compliance with the NYSE American’s continuing listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the NYSE Company Guide since it reported stockholders’ deficit of $(1.2) million as of September 30, 2023 and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2022. As a result of the acceptance of the Company’s plan of compliance, the Company’s listing is being continued pursuant to an extension. The NYSE American staff will review the Company periodically for compliance with the initiatives outlined in the Plan. If the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by May 29, 2025 or if the Company does not make progress consistent with the Plan during the cure period, the NYSE American staff will initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate.

This notification from the NYSE American has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE American during the period mentioned above, subject to the Company’s compliance with the other listing requirements of the NYSE American. The Common Stock will continue to trade under the symbol “TPHS”, but will have an added designation of “.BC” to indicate the status of the Common Stock as “below compliance”. The Notice does not affect the Company’s ongoing business operations or its reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Over the last 12 months, TPHS stock dropped by -68.09%.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.78 million, with 36.91 million shares outstanding and 34.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, TPHS stock reached a trading volume of 431045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trinity Place Holdings Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc [TPHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, TPHS shares dropped by -6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for Trinity Place Holdings Inc [TPHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1679, while it was recorded at 0.1425 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3215 for the last 200 days.

