Market cap of MGO Global Inc [MGOL] reaches 6.38M – now what?

MGO Global Inc [NASDAQ: MGOL] price plunged by -9.78 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 8:30 AM that MGO Global Reports that Demand for Stand Flagpoles Is Flying High.

Sales Growth and Market Expansion Being Fueled by Successful Digital Marketing Strategies at the time of 2024 National Election.

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, (“MGO” or the “Company”) today announced that demand for the Company’s Stand Flagpoles and related flags, finials and other accessories sold on www.standflagpoles.com is experiencing a notable sales surge.

Guru’s Opinion on MGO Global Inc [MGOL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGO Global Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

MGOL Stock Performance Analysis:

MGO Global Inc [MGOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.91. With this latest performance, MGOL shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.16 for MGO Global Inc [MGOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4029, while it was recorded at 0.3958 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9603 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGO Global Inc Fundamentals:

MGO Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.44 and a Current Ratio set at 4.38.

MGO Global Inc [MGOL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MGOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MGOL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MGOL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.