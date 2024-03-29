Market cap of AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] reaches 32.53M – now what?

AGBA Group Holding Limited [NASDAQ: AGBA] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.43. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:10 PM that AGBA Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings, Amid Challenging Macro Environment.

The Company generated $48.9 million in commissions from its Distribution Business during the fourth quarter of 2023, which is double the figure generated during the same period in 2022. This substantial improvement reflects the company’s progress. However, the company believes that this is only a small portion of what the salesforce is capable of as the Hong Kong economy continues to recover and rebound.

AGBA Group Holding Limited stock has also gained 28.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGBA stock has declined by -1.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.19% and lost -10.57% year-on date.

The market cap for AGBA stock reached $32.53 million, with 58.38 million shares outstanding and 18.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 186.62K shares, AGBA reached a trading volume of 124556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

AGBA stock trade performance evaluation

AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.84. With this latest performance, AGBA shares gained by 8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3970, while it was recorded at 0.4279 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6607 for the last 200 days.

AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]: Institutional Ownership

