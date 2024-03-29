Market Analysts see Myers Industries Inc. [MYE] falling to $23.75. Time to buy?

Myers Industries Inc. [NYSE: MYE] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -0.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.17. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Myers Industries Hosts Investor Day and Unveils its Horizon Two Strategy Outlook.

Event outlines Company’s strategy to drive profitable growth and provides outlook through fiscal year 2026.

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer and metal products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, will host its 2024 Investor Day event tomorrow morning at the Harvard Club of New York City. The event will be led by Mike McGaugh, Myers Industries’ President and Chief Executive Officer, and will feature presentations from other members of the executive leadership team. Materials supporting the event have been filed as of the time of this press release and are available on Myers’ investor relations website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 236495 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Myers Industries Inc. stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.73%.

The market cap for MYE stock reached $854.28 million, with 36.85 million shares outstanding and 36.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 274.85K shares, MYE reached a trading volume of 236495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Myers Industries Inc. [MYE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYE shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Myers Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Myers Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on MYE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myers Industries Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MYE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MYE stock performed recently?

Myers Industries Inc. [MYE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, MYE shares gained by 21.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.99 for Myers Industries Inc. [MYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.00, while it was recorded at 23.16 for the last single week of trading, and 18.84 for the last 200 days.

Myers Industries Inc. [MYE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Myers Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Earnings analysis for Myers Industries Inc. [MYE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Myers Industries Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Myers Industries Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Myers Industries Inc. [MYE]

The top three institutional holders of MYE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MYE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MYE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.