Market Analysts see Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc [AOMR] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc [NYSE: AOMR] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -2.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.74. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) (the “Company,” “we,” and “our”), a leading real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 123337 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc stands at 1.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for AOMR stock reached $268.18 million, with 24.97 million shares outstanding and 18.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.90K shares, AOMR reached a trading volume of 123337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc [AOMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOMR shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $15.50 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $15, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AOMR stock. On June 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AOMR shares from 19.50 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for AOMR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.28.

How has AOMR stock performed recently?

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc [AOMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, AOMR shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc [AOMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading, and 9.58 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc [AOMR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -285.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AOMR.

Insider trade positions for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc [AOMR]

The top three institutional holders of AOMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AOMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AOMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.