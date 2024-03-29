Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA] Stock trading around $3.20 per share: What’s Next?

Luna Innovations Inc [NASDAQ: LUNA] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.20. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Luna Innovations Announces CEO Transition.

Richard Roedel Named Interim Executive Chairman and Interim President.

Luna Innovations Inc stock has also loss -20.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LUNA stock has declined by -53.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.12% and lost -51.80% year-on date.

The market cap for LUNA stock reached $108.84 million, with 33.11 million shares outstanding and 32.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 308.02K shares, LUNA reached a trading volume of 363228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNA shares is $9.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Luna Innovations Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Luna Innovations Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on LUNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luna Innovations Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

LUNA stock trade performance evaluation

Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.07. With this latest performance, LUNA shares dropped by -52.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.91 for Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.28, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 6.89 for the last 200 days.

Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Luna Innovations Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Luna Innovations Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUNA.

Luna Innovations Inc [LUNA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LUNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LUNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LUNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.