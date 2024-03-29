LanzaTech Global Inc [LNZA] Stock trading around $3.10 per share: What’s Next?

LanzaTech Global Inc [NASDAQ: LNZA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.22%. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 6:06 AM that Technip Energies and LanzaTech Selected by the US Department of Energy to Receive $200M Investment for Breakthrough, Replicable Decarbonized Ethylene Commercial Facility.

The project SECURE – standing for Sustainable Ethylene from CO2 Utilization with Renewable Energy – aims to develop a transformational technology to produce sustainable ethylene from captured carbon dioxide (CO2). Technip Energies and LanzaTech announced their Joint Collaboration Agreement to create this new pathway to sustainable ethylene at commercial scale in July 2023.

Over the last 12 months, LNZA stock dropped by -16.35%. The one-year LanzaTech Global Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.33. The average equity rating for LNZA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $608.60 million, with 196.64 million shares outstanding and 152.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 284.09K shares, LNZA stock reached a trading volume of 328893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LanzaTech Global Inc [LNZA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNZA shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNZA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for LanzaTech Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 28, 2023, representing the official price target for LanzaTech Global Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on LNZA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LanzaTech Global Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNZA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

LNZA Stock Performance Analysis:

LanzaTech Global Inc [LNZA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.22. With this latest performance, LNZA shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNZA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for LanzaTech Global Inc [LNZA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LanzaTech Global Inc Fundamentals:

LanzaTech Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.02 and a Current Ratio set at 6.22.

LanzaTech Global Inc [LNZA] Institutonal Ownership Details

