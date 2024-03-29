GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] moved down -5.50: Why It’s Important

GD Culture Group Limited [NASDAQ: GDC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.95%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM that When Art Meets AI: A Revolutionary Dialogue with Digital Human Mona Lisa on Female Empowerment.

In the newly released video of the Project, a thought-provoking conversation across time was created between Richard (@retrorelicsrich), a self-developed digital influencer, and Mona Lisa, the Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece which embodies the ideas of human nature and individualism during the Renaissance. The creative digital dialogue transcends time to explore the evolution of female rights and gender norms from the Renaissance to contemporary society, shedding light on the journey toward gender equality and female empowerment.

Over the last 12 months, GDC stock dropped by -61.57%.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.03 million, with 5.85 million shares outstanding and 5.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 142.12K shares, GDC stock reached a trading volume of 339354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GD Culture Group Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

GDC Stock Performance Analysis:

GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.95. With this latest performance, GDC shares dropped by -47.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.65 for GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8434, while it was recorded at 1.2040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8009 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GD Culture Group Limited Fundamentals:

GD Culture Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.04 and a Current Ratio set at 20.04.

GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.