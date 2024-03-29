For Global Business Travel Group Inc [GBTG], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Global Business Travel Group Inc [NYSE: GBTG] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.01. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Amex GBT to Acquire CWT.

Transaction value of approximately $570 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to certain assumptions and purchase price adjustments.

Acquisition to provide CWT customers with more choice and value.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 206926 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Global Business Travel Group Inc stands at 4.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.83%.

The market cap for GBTG stock reached $2.84 billion, with 467.09 million shares outstanding and 325.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 151.33K shares, GBTG reached a trading volume of 206926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBTG shares is $7.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Global Business Travel Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Global Business Travel Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on GBTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Business Travel Group Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GBTG in the course of the last twelve months was 57.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

Global Business Travel Group Inc [GBTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, GBTG shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Global Business Travel Group Inc [GBTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 5.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.10 for the last 200 days.

Global Business Travel Group Inc [GBTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Global Business Travel Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.64.

Earnings analysis for Global Business Travel Group Inc [GBTG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Business Travel Group Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GBTG.

Insider trade positions for Global Business Travel Group Inc [GBTG]

The top three institutional holders of GBTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.