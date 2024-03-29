Enpro Inc [NPO] gain 7.68% so far this year. What now?

Enpro Inc [NYSE: NPO] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $168.77. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 10:30 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual March Small-Cap Conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 125595 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enpro Inc stands at 2.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

The market cap for NPO stock reached $3.56 billion, with 21.09 million shares outstanding and 20.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 93.22K shares, NPO reached a trading volume of 125595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enpro Inc [NPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NPO shares is $180.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Enpro Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Enpro Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on NPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enpro Inc is set at 4.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for NPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for NPO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.59.

How has NPO stock performed recently?

Enpro Inc [NPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, NPO shares gained by 6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.79 for Enpro Inc [NPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.19, while it was recorded at 163.68 for the last single week of trading, and 137.86 for the last 200 days.

Enpro Inc [NPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Enpro Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.59 and a Current Ratio set at 3.31.

Earnings analysis for Enpro Inc [NPO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enpro Inc posted 1.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enpro Inc go to 5.10%.

Insider trade positions for Enpro Inc [NPO]

The top three institutional holders of NPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NPO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NPO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.