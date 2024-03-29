Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on AVITA Medical Inc [RCEL] – find out why.

AVITA Medical Inc [NASDAQ: RCEL] closed the trading session at $16.03. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:02 PM that AVITA Medical Submits Response to FDA, Resuming Review Clock for RECELL GO PMA Supplement.

The response addresses various questions and incorporates data from in-house testing to support the PMA supplement and fulfil the additional information request, which we received in October of 2023. Upon receipt by the FDA, the application of the PMA supplement resumes its 180-day real time review, with 90 days remaining in the review period. Therefore, we expect FDA approval on May 30, 2024, positioning us for a product launch on May 31, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.84 percent and weekly performance of -0.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 166.90K shares, RCEL reached to a volume of 126169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AVITA Medical Inc [RCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCEL shares is $24.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for AVITA Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for AVITA Medical Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVITA Medical Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59.

RCEL stock trade performance evaluation

AVITA Medical Inc [RCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, RCEL shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for AVITA Medical Inc [RCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.75, while it was recorded at 16.01 for the last single week of trading, and 14.95 for the last 200 days.

AVITA Medical Inc [RCEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AVITA Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.46 and a Current Ratio set at 7.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AVITA Medical Inc [RCEL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AVITA Medical Inc posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -48.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCEL.

AVITA Medical Inc [RCEL]: Institutional Ownership

