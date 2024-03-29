Allient Inc [ALNT] Stock trading around $35.68 per share: What’s Next?

Allient Inc [NASDAQ: ALNT] slipped around -0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.68 at the close of the session, down -0.31%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 5:02 PM that Allient Reports 34% Operating Income Growth on Revenue of $578.6 Million in 2023.

“Simplify to Accelerate” sets strategic imperatives for 2024: footprint rationalization and organizational simplification, improved customer interaction, margin expansion and cash generation to reduce debt.

2023 results validate strategic efforts to drive growth, margin expansion and cash flow.

Compared to the average trading volume of 58.70K shares, ALNT reached a trading volume of 113011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allient Inc [ALNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALNT shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Allient Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Allient Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ALNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allient Inc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALNT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.36.

How has ALNT stock performed recently?

Allient Inc [ALNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, ALNT shares gained by 28.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.98 for Allient Inc [ALNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.20, while it was recorded at 34.51 for the last single week of trading, and 31.44 for the last 200 days.

Allient Inc [ALNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allient Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Allient Inc [ALNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allient Inc posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allient Inc go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Allient Inc [ALNT]

