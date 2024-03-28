The Benchmark Company lifts Semtech Corp. [SMTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Semtech Corp. [NASDAQ: SMTC] surged by $2.69 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $27.86. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Semtech Elevates Global IoT Connectivity with HL78 Modules Enhanced by NTN Capabilities.

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and connectivity service provider, today announced the integration of Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) support into its HL series LPWA modules, specifically the HL7810 and HL7812. This significant advancement showcases a major leap forward in enabling uninterrupted global connectivity even amidst the most challenging conditions.

Connectivity is crucial for ensuring safety and driving business success. Semtech’s LPWA HL78 modules, now upgraded with NTN support via a straightforward software update, enable devices to maintain dependable global connectivity through satellite networks, supporting continuous connection even in the most isolated regions.

Semtech Corp. stock has also gained 24.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SMTC stock has inclined by 23.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.64% and gained 27.16% year-on date.

The market cap for SMTC stock reached $1.79 billion, with 63.87 million shares outstanding and 63.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, SMTC reached a trading volume of 8927229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Semtech Corp. [SMTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTC shares is $31.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Semtech Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Semtech Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semtech Corp. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

SMTC stock trade performance evaluation

Semtech Corp. [SMTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.49. With this latest performance, SMTC shares gained by 36.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.26 for Semtech Corp. [SMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.45, while it was recorded at 24.25 for the last single week of trading, and 22.16 for the last 200 days.

Semtech Corp. [SMTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Semtech Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Semtech Corp. [SMTC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Semtech Corp. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semtech Corp. go to 11.50%.

Semtech Corp. [SMTC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SMTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SMTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SMTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.