MariaDB Plc [MRDB] Stock trading around $0.23 per share: What’s Next?

MariaDB Plc [NYSE: MRDB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.17%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Form 8.1 Opening Position Disclosure (MariaDB plc).

MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB):.

Over the last 12 months, MRDB stock dropped by -82.75%.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.31 million, with 67.71 million shares outstanding and 21.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 839.51K shares, MRDB stock reached a trading volume of 4281803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MariaDB Plc [MRDB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MariaDB Plc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28.

MRDB Stock Performance Analysis:

MariaDB Plc [MRDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.17. With this latest performance, MRDB shares dropped by -33.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.91 for MariaDB Plc [MRDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2828, while it was recorded at 0.2278 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5244 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MariaDB Plc Fundamentals:

MariaDB Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 0.35.

MariaDB Plc [MRDB] Institutonal Ownership Details

