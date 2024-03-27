For Unity Software Inc [U], Analyst sees a drop to $30. What next?

Unity Software Inc [NYSE: U] price plunged by -1.84 percent to reach at -$0.5.

The one-year U stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.42. The average equity rating for U stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unity Software Inc [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $30.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $35, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on U stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for U in the course of the last twelve months was 57.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.59.

U Stock Performance Analysis:

Unity Software Inc [U] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, U shares dropped by -19.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.48 for Unity Software Inc [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.63, while it was recorded at 27.12 for the last single week of trading, and 34.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unity Software Inc Fundamentals:

Unity Software Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.59 and a Current Ratio set at 2.59.

Unity Software Inc [U] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in U stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in U stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.