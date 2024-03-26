Citigroup lifts Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kraft Heinz Co [NASDAQ: KHC] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.18. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Kraft Heinz Seeks to Reduce Carbon Emissions by Over 99% Across 10 U.S. Plants With Help from a $170 Million Investment from U.S. Department of Energy.

Funding marks the Company’s first selection for federal funding to focus on implementing clean energy projects, supporting its ambition of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Today, The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (the “Company” or “Kraft Heinz”) announced it has been selected for award negotiations to receive up to $170 million from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstration to support the implementation of clean energy projects at 10 of the Company’s U.S. plants. These plants produce various food products, and these new projects’ technologies can be replicated across a wide range of food and beverage manufacturers. This investment will fund part of “The Delicious Decarbonization Through Integrated Electrification and Energy Storage” project, helping these locations reduce annual emissions by more than 99% from 2022 levels – a significant step forward in the Company’s global net-zero ambitions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9046376 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kraft Heinz Co stands at 1.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.37%.

The market cap for KHC stock reached $43.89 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.24M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 9046376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $39.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kraft Heinz Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $40 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Kraft Heinz Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kraft Heinz Co is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

How has KHC stock performed recently?

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.05, while it was recorded at 35.65 for the last single week of trading, and 35.02 for the last 200 days.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kraft Heinz Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings analysis for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kraft Heinz Co posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kraft Heinz Co go to 4.25%.

Insider trade positions for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]

The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.