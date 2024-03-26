C3is Inc [CISS] is -93.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

C3is Inc [NASDAQ: CISS] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 13.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.04. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 9:18 AM that C3is Inc. announces the date for the release of the fourth quarter and twelve months 2023 financial and operating results.

On March 26th, 2024, at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to present the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 47597600 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of C3is Inc stands at 19.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.08%.

The market cap for CISS stock reached $1.00 million, with 28.31 million shares outstanding and 27.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.63M shares, CISS reached a trading volume of 47597600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3is Inc [CISS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3is Inc is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has CISS stock performed recently?

C3is Inc [CISS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.32. With this latest performance, CISS shares dropped by -68.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.54% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.37 for C3is Inc [CISS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1311, while it was recorded at 0.0313 for the last single week of trading.

C3is Inc [CISS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

C3is Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.35.

Insider trade positions for C3is Inc [CISS]

The top three institutional holders of CISS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CISS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CISS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.