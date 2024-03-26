Aemetis Inc [AMTX] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $10.50

Aemetis Inc [NASDAQ: AMTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 88.93%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Aemetis Approved by USCIS for $200 million of EB-5 Investment in Biogas, SAF and Carbon Sequestration Projects.

The Riverbank plant was recently granted Authority to Construct (ATC) air permits and is designed to produce 78 million gallons per year of SAF for the aviation market. Aemetis has already secured more than $3 billion of contracts to supply airlines with SAF.

Over the last 12 months, AMTX stock rose by 110.00%. The one-year Aemetis Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.19. The average equity rating for AMTX stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $215.72 million, with 35.87 million shares outstanding and 35.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, AMTX stock reached a trading volume of 3366778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aemetis Inc [AMTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTX shares is $11.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Aemetis Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.25, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16.

AMTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Aemetis Inc [AMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.93. With this latest performance, AMTX shares gained by 49.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.84 for Aemetis Inc [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aemetis Inc Fundamentals:

Aemetis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

AMTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aemetis Inc posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -87.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTX.

Aemetis Inc [AMTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.