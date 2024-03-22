Wall Street Analyst Initiated Home Depot, Inc. [HD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Home Depot, Inc. [NYSE: HD] gained 2.81% or 10.79 points to close at $395.20 with a heavy trading volume of 4181134 shares. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 3:00 PM that The Home Depot Expands Pro Ecosystem With Four New Distribution Centers Designed To Bring Convenience and Reliability to Pro Customers.

The Home Depot is opening four new distribution centers, expanding its pro ecosystem to Detroit, southern Los Angeles, San Antonio and Toronto in 2024. The new facilities are a key component of The Home Depot’s strategy to better serve pro customers – whether they’re the pro customers that The Home Depot has traditionally served through the store, or pros working on larger, more complex projects.

The daily chart for HD points out that the company has recorded 27.13% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, HD reached to a volume of 4181134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Home Depot, Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $378.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Home Depot, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Home Depot, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $325 to $335, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on HD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Depot, Inc. is set at 6.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 375.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 21.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for HD stock

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.31. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.67 for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 366.07, while it was recorded at 380.83 for the last single week of trading, and 327.92 for the last 200 days.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Home Depot, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Home Depot, Inc. posted 3.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot, Inc. go to 4.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Home Depot, Inc. [HD]

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.