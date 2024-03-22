Tourmaline Bio Inc [TRML] Stock trading around $28.61 per share: What’s Next?

Tourmaline Bio Inc [NASDAQ: TRML] stock went on a downward path that fall over -35.95% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -31.42%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Tourmaline Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

– Initiated pivotal spiriTED Phase 2b trial in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) in 2023 and expanded TED clinical development plan, including accelerating the planned initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 trial into 2024 –.

– Reached alignment with the U.S. FDA on the clinical development program in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) in 2023 and received clearance for Investigational New Drug application (IND) in March 2024 –.

Over the last 12 months, TRML stock rose by 54.65%. The one-year Tourmaline Bio Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.95. The average equity rating for TRML stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $733.85 million, with 25.65 million shares outstanding and 15.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 219.79K shares, TRML stock reached a trading volume of 4933302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tourmaline Bio Inc [TRML]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRML shares is $58.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRML stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tourmaline Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Tourmaline Bio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on TRML stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tourmaline Bio Inc is set at 4.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

TRML Stock Performance Analysis:

Tourmaline Bio Inc [TRML] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.42. With this latest performance, TRML shares dropped by -20.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.40 for Tourmaline Bio Inc [TRML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.35, while it was recorded at 39.36 for the last single week of trading, and 28.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tourmaline Bio Inc Fundamentals:

Tourmaline Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.41 and a Current Ratio set at 15.41.

TRML Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tourmaline Bio Inc posted -4.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRML.

Tourmaline Bio Inc [TRML] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TRML stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TRML stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TRML stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.