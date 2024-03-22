Beneficient [BENF] moved up 7.31: Why It’s Important

Beneficient [NASDAQ: BENF] gained 7.31% or 0.0 points to close at $0.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3601351 shares. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Beneficient Enters into New Liquidity Transaction with ff Venture Capital.

– Related liquidity transactions with three funds managed by ff Venture Capital, a leading investor in emerging industries, including fintech.

– With full participation from all limited partners, it is estimated Ben’s loan portfolio collateral will grow by up to $121.5 million.

The daily chart for BENF points out that the company has recorded -97.41% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, BENF reached to a volume of 3601351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beneficient is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BENF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.61.

Beneficient [BENF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.39. With this latest performance, BENF shares dropped by -70.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BENF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.93 for Beneficient [BENF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2349, while it was recorded at 0.0679 for the last single week of trading.

Beneficient’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

The top three institutional holders of BENF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BENF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BENF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.