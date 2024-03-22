Asset Entities Inc [ASST] gain 0.94% so far this year. What now?

Asset Entities Inc [NASDAQ: ASST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 27.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.38%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Asset Entities Inc. Enters Into Agreement with Zendrop, the “#1 High Margin Dropshipping App”.

Asset Entities will be providing its services and solutions to Zendrop, through Ternary, a SaaS platform for payment processing and Stripe Verified Partner for Discord communities. These services will include a suite of customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, Discord customer analytics, and payment processing.

Over the last 12 months, ASST stock dropped by -65.87%.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.88 million, with 5.28 million shares outstanding and 2.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 514.29K shares, ASST stock reached a trading volume of 27046548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Asset Entities Inc [ASST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asset Entities Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

ASST Stock Performance Analysis:

Asset Entities Inc [ASST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.38. With this latest performance, ASST shares gained by 28.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for Asset Entities Inc [ASST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5167, while it was recorded at 0.5396 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7550 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asset Entities Inc Fundamentals:

Asset Entities Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.62 and a Current Ratio set at 30.62.

Asset Entities Inc [ASST] Institutonal Ownership Details

