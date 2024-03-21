Sabre Corp [SABR] Stock trading around $2.29 per share: What’s Next?

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] gained 12.81% or 0.26 points to close at $2.29 with a heavy trading volume of 6737789 shares. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Sabre announces Sabre Red Launchpad™, a new booking solution for travel agencies with launch partner Internova Travel Group.

Internova to roll out a co-branded version of the product – Internova SNAP, Powered by Sabre – to thousands of its travel consultants to reduce training time and provide access to the Sabre GDS.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, announced the development of a new booking solution, Sabre Red Launchpad™, designed for new or independent travel consultants. Sabre developed Sabre Red Launchpad, an extension of Sabre Red 360, with launch partner Internova Travel Group, one the world’s largest travel services companies.

The daily chart for SABR points out that the company has recorded -48.31% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, SABR reached to a volume of 6737789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corp [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $3.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Sabre Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corp is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corp [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.27. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -17.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.02 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.91 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sabre Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corp posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sabre Corp [SABR]

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.