Market cap of Nuburu Inc [BURU] reaches 5.94M – now what?

Nuburu Inc [AMEX: BURU] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.16. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that NUBURU Announces Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives.

NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced that it has engaged Northland Capital Markets (“Northland”) as its financial advisor in connection with its evaluation of strategic alternatives. With assistance from Northland and its other advisors, the Company will assess a full range of strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger, divestiture, recapitalization, going private transaction, additional financing, and other significant transactions.

The Company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its evaluation of strategic alternatives and has not made any decisions related to strategic alternatives at this time.

Nuburu Inc stock has also gained 15.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BURU stock has inclined by 18.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.44% and gained 7.62% year-on date.

The market cap for BURU stock reached $5.94 million, with 48.59 million shares outstanding and 18.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, BURU reached a trading volume of 11846028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuburu Inc [BURU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuburu Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48.

BURU stock trade performance evaluation

Nuburu Inc [BURU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.07. With this latest performance, BURU shares dropped by -4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for Nuburu Inc [BURU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1509, while it was recorded at 0.1443 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3369 for the last 200 days.

Nuburu Inc [BURU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nuburu Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

Nuburu Inc [BURU]: Institutional Ownership

