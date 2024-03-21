Enservco Corp [ENSV] moved up 16.34: Why It’s Important

Enservco Corp [AMEX: ENSV] closed the trading session at $0.23. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Enservco Announces Agreement to Acquire Accretive Energy Logistics Business to Diversify the Company.

Addition of Buckshot Trucking to Provide New Logistics Service Offerings Through Growing and Historically Profitable Business.

Acquisition to Generate Increased Operational and Financial Flexibility with Year-Round Business Not Dependent on Weather.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.75 percent and weekly performance of 22.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 223.77K shares, ENSV reached to a volume of 10007349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enservco Corp [ENSV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENSV shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENSV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Enservco Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Enservco Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enservco Corp is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

ENSV stock trade performance evaluation

Enservco Corp [ENSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.40. With this latest performance, ENSV shares gained by 2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.76 for Enservco Corp [ENSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2034, while it was recorded at 0.2022 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3152 for the last 200 days.

Enservco Corp [ENSV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Enservco Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enservco Corp [ENSV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enservco Corp posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enservco Corp go to 20.00%.

Enservco Corp [ENSV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ENSV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ENSV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ENSV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.