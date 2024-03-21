CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] moved up 0.42: Why It’s Important

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CCCS] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $11.94. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM that CCC® Inbound Subrogation Streamlines Claims Resolutions.

AI and Advanced Technology Help Carriers Assess Inbound Demands in Minutes and Efficiently Pay What They Owe When Settling Subrogation Claims.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, announces the official launch of CCC® Inbound Subrogation, a solution designed to help carriers assess inbound demands in minutes and determine what they owe. Inbound subrogation, the process of evaluating and resolving claims demands initiated by third parties, is a crucial aspect of insurance operations. CCC Inbound Subrogation leverages AI and advanced technology to streamline the claims review process, improving cycle time and reducing manual intervention.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stock has also loss -2.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCCS stock has inclined by 5.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.10% and gained 4.83% year-on date.

The market cap for CCCS stock reached $7.22 billion, with 603.13 million shares outstanding and 269.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, CCCS reached a trading volume of 3434518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $13.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CCCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.17.

CCCS stock trade performance evaluation

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, CCCS shares gained by 5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.19 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.39, while it was recorded at 11.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.30 for the last 200 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.17 and a Current Ratio set at 2.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCS.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of CCCS shares, which is approximately New Entrant. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.