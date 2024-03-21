BofA Securities lifts TKO Group Holdings Inc [TKO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TKO Group Holdings Inc [NYSE: TKO] gained 7.84% or 6.35 points to close at $87.37 with a heavy trading volume of 4910822 shares. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:30 PM that TKO Group Holdings to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, announced that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Shapiro, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time (7:15 a.m. Pacific Time).

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for at least 30 days, will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at investor.tkogrp.com.

The daily chart for TKO points out that the company has recorded -14.02% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, TKO reached to a volume of 4910822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TKO Group Holdings Inc [TKO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TKO shares is $106.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TKO stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TKO Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2024, representing the official price target for TKO Group Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TKO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TKO Group Holdings Inc is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for TKO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for TKO stock

TKO Group Holdings Inc [TKO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.17. With this latest performance, TKO shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for TKO Group Holdings Inc [TKO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.25, while it was recorded at 81.74 for the last single week of trading.

TKO Group Holdings Inc [TKO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TKO Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

TKO Group Holdings Inc [TKO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TKO Group Holdings Inc posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TKO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TKO Group Holdings Inc go to 17.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TKO Group Holdings Inc [TKO]

The top three institutional holders of TKO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TKO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TKO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.