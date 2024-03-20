why Spire Global Inc [SPIR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.75

Spire Global Inc [NYSE: SPIR] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 30.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.01. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 6:00 PM that Spire Global to Enhance AI-Driven Weather Prediction in Collaboration with NVIDIA.

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to advance AI-driven weather prediction. Through this collaboration, Spire’s Radio Occultation (RO) data and proprietary data assimilation (DA) capabilities will be integrated with NVIDIA Earth-2 Cloud APIs to leverage AI to accelerate climate and weather predictions.

The field of weather prediction is changing rapidly due to advances in AI. Spire’s multipurpose constellation of satellites, utilizing RO technology, offers unmatched global coverage of precise vertical profiles of temperature, pressure, and humidity across the globe, including under-observed areas and remote regions. By combining this dataset and Spire’s proprietary DA analyses with NVIDIA’s advanced AI platforms and APIs, this collaboration aims to usher in a new era of accuracy in weather forecasting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7610443 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spire Global Inc stands at 13.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.19%.

The market cap for SPIR stock reached $354.30 million, with 21.10 million shares outstanding and 14.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 165.67K shares, SPIR reached a trading volume of 7610443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spire Global Inc [SPIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPIR shares is $20.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Spire Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Spire Global Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spire Global Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

How has SPIR stock performed recently?

Spire Global Inc [SPIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.22. With this latest performance, SPIR shares gained by 36.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 200.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.15 for Spire Global Inc [SPIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.73, while it was recorded at 12.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.33 for the last 200 days.

Spire Global Inc [SPIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Spire Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings analysis for Spire Global Inc [SPIR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spire Global Inc posted -0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPIR.

Insider trade positions for Spire Global Inc [SPIR]

The top three institutional holders of SPIR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPIR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPIR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.