Market cap of Oblong Inc [OBLG] reaches 2.25M – now what?

Oblong Inc [NASDAQ: OBLG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.34%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Oblong Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2023 and Provides Business Update.

Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), an innovator in collaboration solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, and provided updates on the Company’s business and strategy.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

During 2023, the Company diligently optimized its operations, streamlined expenditures, and strengthened Oblong’s balance sheet to position itself as a lean and agile innovator in the tech landscape. Oblong raised $5.9 million in funding in 2023 that we believe provides the Company with ample liquidity and a clear runway through mid-2025. This strategic financing underscores the confidence of Oblong’s investors in the Company’s vision and long-term strategy.

Over the last 12 months, OBLG stock dropped by -90.00%. The one-year Oblong Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.07. The average equity rating for OBLG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.25 million, with 16.68 million shares outstanding and 16.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 843.87K shares, OBLG stock reached a trading volume of 1700607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oblong Inc [OBLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OBLG shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OBLG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oblong Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

OBLG Stock Performance Analysis:

Oblong Inc [OBLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.34. With this latest performance, OBLG shares dropped by -28.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for Oblong Inc [OBLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1650, while it was recorded at 0.1412 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5550 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oblong Inc Fundamentals:

Oblong Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.67 and a Current Ratio set at 5.92.

OBLG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oblong Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OBLG.

Oblong Inc [OBLG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OBLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OBLG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OBLG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.