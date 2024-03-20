Market Analysts see Acelyrin Inc [SLRN] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Acelyrin Inc [NASDAQ: SLRN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.98%. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 8:02 AM that ACELYRIN, INC. Announces Positive Top-line Results from Its Global Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of Izokibep in Psoriatic Arthritis.

Study met primary endpoint of ACR50 at 16 weeks versus placebo with high statistical significance and is expected to be the first of two registrational trials in psoriatic arthritis.

Robust clinical responses achieved for the high hurdles of ACR70, PASI100, as well as composite endpoints ACR50/PASI100 and Minimal Disease Activity.

The one-year Acelyrin Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.11. The average equity rating for SLRN stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $774.03 million, with 92.70 million shares outstanding and 60.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, SLRN stock reached a trading volume of 4266172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Acelyrin Inc [SLRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLRN shares is $30.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Acelyrin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Acelyrin Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SLRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acelyrin Inc is set at 0.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.11.

SLRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Acelyrin Inc [SLRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, SLRN shares dropped by -4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.84% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for Acelyrin Inc [SLRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.66, while it was recorded at 7.91 for the last single week of trading, and 13.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acelyrin Inc Fundamentals:

Acelyrin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.88 and a Current Ratio set at 11.88.

Acelyrin Inc [SLRN] Institutonal Ownership Details

