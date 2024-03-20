Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP] gain 651.18% so far this year. What now?

Airship AI Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AISP] slipped around -0.7 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.77 at the close of the session, down -5.20%. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 8:31 AM that Airship AI Announces Tender Award With Government Agency In Singapore For Acropolis Enterprise Video And Data Management Platform.

First Major Deployment of Airship Acropolis Supporting Public Safety and Border Security Requirements In Singapore.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, AISP reached a trading volume of 4303089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airship AI Holdings Inc is set at 1.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has AISP stock performed recently?

Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.93. With this latest performance, AISP shares gained by 646.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AISP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.63 for Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 11.40 for the last single week of trading, and 8.30 for the last 200 days.

Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Airship AI Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.01 and a Current Ratio set at 0.01.

Insider trade positions for Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP]

