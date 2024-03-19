why Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.45

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: GWAV] closed the trading session at $0.37. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 11:37 AM that Greenwave Technology Solutions’ Scrap App Expands to Richmond, VA Market as it Continues to Capture Market Share.

ScrapApp.com is Now Serving the Richmond Metropolitan Area – the Third Largest in the Commonwealth of Virginia – Enabling People to Get Paid for their End-of-Life Vehicles.

Currently Available in Three Markets – Hampton Roads, VA, Richmond, VA, and Cleveland, OH – Greenwave Has Generated Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Revenue from End-of-Life Vehicles Purchased Through Scrap App.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.98 percent and weekly performance of -16.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -54.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 210.44K shares, GWAV reached to a volume of 7915804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWAV shares is $2.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWAV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

GWAV stock trade performance evaluation

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.74. With this latest performance, GWAV shares dropped by -54.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.42 for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7173, while it was recorded at 0.3652 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7086 for the last 200 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV]: Institutional Ownership

