Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] Revenue clocked in at $0.08 million, up 68.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Wearable Devices Ltd [NASDAQ: WLDS] jumped around 0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.58 at the close of the session, up 26.35%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 693.15K shares, WLDS reached a trading volume of 35004355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wearable Devices Ltd is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has WLDS stock performed recently?

Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.26. With this latest performance, WLDS shares gained by 32.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.09 for Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4273, while it was recorded at 0.4766 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8434 for the last 200 days.

Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wearable Devices Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.78.

Insider trade positions for Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]

