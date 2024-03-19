Trinity Place Holdings Inc [TPHS] Is Currently 122.72 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Trinity Place Holdings Inc [AMEX: TPHS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 122.72% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.86%. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Trinity Place Holdings Inc. Discloses Communication from NYSE American.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TPHS) (the “Company”) announced that on February 21, 2024, the NYSE American notified the Company that it had reviewed the plan of compliance (the “Plan”) that the Company submitted to the NYSE American and determined to accept the Plan and grant a cure period through May 29, 2025. As previously disclosed, on November 29, 2023, the Company received a deficiency letter from the NYSE American indicating that the Company was not in compliance with the NYSE American’s continuing listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the NYSE Company Guide since it reported stockholders’ deficit of $(1.2) million as of September 30, 2023 and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2022. As a result of the acceptance of the Company’s plan of compliance, the Company’s listing is being continued pursuant to an extension. The NYSE American staff will review the Company periodically for compliance with the initiatives outlined in the Plan. If the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by May 29, 2025 or if the Company does not make progress consistent with the Plan during the cure period, the NYSE American staff will initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate.