Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] is 15.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: RXRX] gained 1.78% or 0.2 points to close at $11.42 with a heavy trading volume of 11274811 shares.

The daily chart for RXRX points out that the company has recorded 33.26% gains over the past six months.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.98M shares, RXRX reached to a volume of 11274811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on RXRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for RXRX stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.13. With this latest performance, RXRX shares dropped by -8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 10.99 for the last single week of trading, and 9.26 for the last 200 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 12.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]

The top three institutional holders of RXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RXRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.