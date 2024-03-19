Opko Health Inc [OPK] fell -42.68% so far this year. What now?

Opko Health Inc [NASDAQ: OPK] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.87 at the close of the session, down -3.27%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.99M shares, OPK reached a trading volume of 10674627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Opko Health Inc [OPK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Opko Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Opko Health Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opko Health Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has OPK stock performed recently?

Opko Health Inc [OPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.11. With this latest performance, OPK shares dropped by -15.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.84 for Opko Health Inc [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9826, while it was recorded at 0.8986 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4640 for the last 200 days.

Opko Health Inc [OPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Opko Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Earnings analysis for Opko Health Inc [OPK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opko Health Inc go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Opko Health Inc [OPK]

The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OPK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OPK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.