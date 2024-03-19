Market cap of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] reaches 1.39M – now what?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ZVSA] gained 8.79% on the last trading session, reaching $0.85 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 7:57 AM that ZyVersa Therapeutics Announces IRB Approval of Phase 2a Clinical Trial Protocol to Evaluate Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 in Patients with Diabetic Kidney Disease.

Phase 2a trial is on track to begin in the first half of 2024.

Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200 is in development to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys’ filtration system, leading to chronic kidney disease and its progression.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, ZVSA reached a trading volume of 7058242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZVSA shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZVSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for ZVSA stock

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares gained by 47.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7382, while it was recorded at 0.7997 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1576 for the last 200 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]

The top three institutional holders of ZVSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZVSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZVSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.