GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] Is Currently -20.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

GigaCloud Technology Inc [NASDAQ: GCT] price plunged by -20.72 percent to reach at -$8.94. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM that GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Record Profitability, Revenues up 94.8% from Fourth Quarter 2022.

The one-year GCT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.97. The average equity rating for GCT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCT shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for GigaCloud Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for GigaCloud Technology Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaCloud Technology Inc is set at 5.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.31.

GCT Stock Performance Analysis:

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.93. With this latest performance, GCT shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 480.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.03, while it was recorded at 37.42 for the last single week of trading, and 15.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GigaCloud Technology Inc Fundamentals:

GigaCloud Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.94.

GCT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GigaCloud Technology Inc posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 222.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GCT.

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] Institutonal Ownership Details

