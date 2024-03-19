For D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

D-Wave Quantum Inc [NYSE: QBTS] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 12.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.35.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6991205 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of D-Wave Quantum Inc stands at 15.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.27%.

The market cap for QBTS stock reached $266.49 million, with 113.34 million shares outstanding and 101.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, QBTS reached a trading volume of 6991205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $2.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for D-Wave Quantum Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has QBTS stock performed recently?

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.72. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 18.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 359.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.54 for D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.34, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 1.33 for the last 200 days.

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Insider trade positions for D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]

The top three institutional holders of QBTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in QBTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in QBTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.