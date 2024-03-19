Dominion Energy Inc [D] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $49

Dominion Energy Inc [NYSE: D] gained 1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $48.51 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Spring Grant Cycle Now Open to Nonprofit Organizations.

Grants support human needs, environmental stewardship, education, and community vitality.

Starting in 2024, applications will be accepted online during two annual grant cycles.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, D reached a trading volume of 8108779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dominion Energy Inc [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $49.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $45 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $46, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for D stock

Dominion Energy Inc [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.15 for Dominion Energy Inc [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.37, while it was recorded at 47.80 for the last single week of trading, and 47.50 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dominion Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dominion Energy Inc posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc go to 19.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dominion Energy Inc [D]

The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in D stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in D stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.