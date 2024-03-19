Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW] Revenue clocked in at $1.03 billion, down -46.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [NYSE: BW] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -21.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.78. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Babcock & Wilcox Signs Agreement for Power Plant Fuel-Switching Project Valued at Approximately $246 Million.

B&W has received limited notice to proceed on coal-to-natural gas conversion project for North American power plant.

Company sees strong operating momentum in 2024 led by Thermal and Environmental business segments, with new bookings and stronger financial performance expected across all segments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10885367 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stands at 17.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.97%.

The market cap for BW stock reached $69.89 million, with 89.45 million shares outstanding and 85.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, BW reached a trading volume of 10885367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BW shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BW stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on BW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

How has BW stock performed recently?

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.38. With this latest performance, BW shares dropped by -43.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.96 for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2442, while it was recorded at 1.1044 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2756 for the last 200 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings analysis for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc go to 6.99%.

Insider trade positions for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW]

The top three institutional holders of BW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.