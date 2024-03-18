BTIG Research slashes price target on Spectral AI Inc [MDAI] – find out why.

Spectral AI Inc [NASDAQ: MDAI] gained 16.94% on the last trading session, reaching $2.83 price per share at the time. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Spectral AI Schedules 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Conference Call.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, MDAI reached a trading volume of 21169782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spectral AI Inc [MDAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDAI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Spectral AI Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectral AI Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for MDAI stock

Spectral AI Inc [MDAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.71. With this latest performance, MDAI shares gained by 48.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.65 for Spectral AI Inc [MDAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.54 for the last 200 days.

Spectral AI Inc [MDAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Spectral AI Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Spectral AI Inc [MDAI]

The top three institutional holders of MDAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MDAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MDAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.