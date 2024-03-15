Market cap of Kinetik Holdings Inc [KNTK] reaches 2.05B – now what?

Kinetik Holdings Inc [NYSE: KNTK] price plunged by -2.79 percent to reach at -$1.03. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 12:39 AM that Kinetik Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) (“Kinetik” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering of 11,373,801 shares of its Class A common stock (the “Offering”) by Apache Midstream LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), a subsidiary of Apache Corporation, at a price of $33.75 per share. Kinetik is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive the proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholder. The Selling Stockholder has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,706,070 shares of Kinetik’s Class A common stock.

In connection with the Offering, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer has agreed to purchase an aggregate of 14,814 shares of Class A common stock from the underwriters at the public offering price.

The one-year KNTK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.95. The average equity rating for KNTK stock is currently 2.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinetik Holdings Inc [KNTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNTK shares is $38.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kinetik Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Kinetik Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on KNTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinetik Holdings Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNTK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

KNTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinetik Holdings Inc [KNTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, KNTK shares gained by 11.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for Kinetik Holdings Inc [KNTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.61, while it was recorded at 36.18 for the last single week of trading, and 34.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinetik Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Kinetik Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

KNTK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinetik Holdings Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -112.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinetik Holdings Inc go to 13.40%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc [KNTK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KNTK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KNTK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KNTK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.