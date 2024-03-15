Immuneering Corp [IMRX] fell -60.54% so far this year. What now?

Immuneering Corp [NASDAQ: IMRX] closed the trading session at $2.90. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Immuneering Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 1 Portion of its Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of IMM-1-104 in RAS-Mutant Solid Tumors.

– IMM-1-104 has been well-tolerated, demonstrating the potential for a differentiated safety profile -.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

– 100% suppression of acquired RAS alterations was observed in evaluable patients profiled for ctDNA and treated with IMM-1-104, supporting goal of Universal-RAS activity -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.54 percent and weekly performance of -56.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -51.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 65.27K shares, IMRX reached to a volume of 6194076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Immuneering Corp [IMRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMRX shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Immuneering Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Immuneering Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $14, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IMRX stock. On April 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for IMRX shares from 10 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immuneering Corp is set at 0.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

IMRX stock trade performance evaluation

Immuneering Corp [IMRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -56.59. With this latest performance, IMRX shares dropped by -51.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.68 for Immuneering Corp [IMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

Immuneering Corp [IMRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Immuneering Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.35 and a Current Ratio set at 11.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Immuneering Corp [IMRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Immuneering Corp posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMRX.

Immuneering Corp [IMRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IMRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IMRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IMRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.