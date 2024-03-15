For C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

C4 Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CCCC] plunged by -$1.22 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.51. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:30 PM that C4 Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data on Highly Selective Orally Bioavailable BiDAC™ Degraders at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024.

CFT1946 Data Demonstrates Promising Single Agent and Combination Activity in Preclinical Models of BRAF V600X Melanoma, Colorectal Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Brain Metastasis.

C4 Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -10.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCCC stock has inclined by 306.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 311.69% and gained 68.32% year-on date.

The market cap for CCCC stock reached $652.39 million, with 60.47 million shares outstanding and 57.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.50M shares, CCCC reached a trading volume of 2917160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCC shares is $17.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for C4 Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $2 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for C4 Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CCCC stock. On February 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CCCC shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C4 Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

CCCC stock trade performance evaluation

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.11. With this latest performance, CCCC shares gained by 45.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 311.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.65, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

C4 Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.34 and a Current Ratio set at 6.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C4 Therapeutics Inc posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C4 Therapeutics Inc go to 22.30%.

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of