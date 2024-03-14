why Surgepays Inc [SURG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.25

Surgepays Inc [NASDAQ: SURG] slipped around -1.97 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.02 at the close of the session, down -28.18%. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 4:01 PM that SurgePays Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Company Delivers Record Financial Results with EBITDA of $22.3 Million.

Compared to the average trading volume of 721.97K shares, SURG reached a trading volume of 4209930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Surgepays Inc [SURG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SURG shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SURG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Surgepays Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-14-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgepays Inc is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SURG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for SURG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.91.

How has SURG stock performed recently?

Surgepays Inc [SURG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.39. With this latest performance, SURG shares dropped by -44.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SURG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Surgepays Inc [SURG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.23, while it was recorded at 6.27 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

Surgepays Inc [SURG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Surgepays Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 2.63.

Earnings analysis for Surgepays Inc [SURG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surgepays Inc posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SURG.

Insider trade positions for Surgepays Inc [SURG]

