ROTH Capital slashes price target on Laird Superfood Inc [LSF] – find out why.

Laird Superfood Inc [AMEX: LSF] jumped around 0.97 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.90 at the close of the session, up 104.30%. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 5:47 PM that Laird Superfood Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Positive Net Income and Operating Cash Flows for the first time in the Company’s history.

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) (“Laird Superfood,” the “Company”, “we”, and “our”), today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 39.05K shares, LSF reached a trading volume of 16354220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Laird Superfood Inc [LSF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSF shares is $2.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSF stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Laird Superfood Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Laird Superfood Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on LSF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laird Superfood Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has LSF stock performed recently?

Laird Superfood Inc [LSF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 131.99. With this latest performance, LSF shares gained by 150.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.32 for Laird Superfood Inc [LSF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8849, while it was recorded at 1.0755 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9372 for the last 200 days.

Laird Superfood Inc [LSF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Laird Superfood Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.29 and a Current Ratio set at 3.73.

Earnings analysis for Laird Superfood Inc [LSF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Laird Superfood Inc posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Laird Superfood Inc go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Laird Superfood Inc [LSF]

